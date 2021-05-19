San Antonio firefighters rescue 29-day-old kitten that was dodging cars on busy road

Selena was rescued by San Antonio firefighters after she was seen on a busy street. Images: San Antonio Humane Society

SAN ANTONIO – A kitten that was saved by San Antonio firefighters as it dodged traffic on a busy road will have its eight other lives to spend with a new, loving family after she gets cleared for adoption.

Lucia Almanza, public relations associate for the San Antonio Humane Society, said the 29-day-old feline was spotted at the intersection of Wurzbach Road and Interstate 10 on the Northwest Side.

The firefighters saw the kitten dodge two cars, and they were able to safely rescue her. They named her Selena and took her to the Humane Society for care.

“Thankfully, she was not injured,” Almanza said. “She arrived frightened but was instantly showered with love.”

Selena will be treated for sarcoptic mange at the facility for two weeks. She will then spend another two weeks in foster care “where she will receive lots of TLC until she is old enough to be adopted,” Almanza said.

Selena is expected to be healthy enough for adoption in one month.

Ad

The Humane Society posted Selena’s story on Instagram Tuesday, resulting in kudos to the firefighters and the classic “Anything for Selena’s” comment.

Read also: