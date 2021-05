Image of rollover crash on Broadway on North Side.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman in her 20s was detained on suspicion of DWI following a rollover crash on the city’s North Side, San Antonio police said.

The crash happened around 3:40 a.m. in the 8500 block of Broadway, not far from Wetmore Road and Loop 410.

According to police, the driver crashed and rolled her truck while driving northbound on Broadway Street.

Police said the woman was taken into custody on suspicion of DWI. Her name was not released.

There were no reports of injuries.