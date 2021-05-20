Have you seen her? Silver Alert issued for 88-year-old woman missing from New Braunfels

Yoko Kikuko Galloway, 88, was last seen around 11 a.m. at her home in the 500 block of Melissa Lane in New Braunfels.

NEW BRAUNFELS – A search is underway for a missing 88-year-old woman in New Braunfels, according to police.

A Silver Alert was also issued Thursday through the Texas Department of Public Safety for the disappearance of Yoko Kikuko Galloway, who was last seen around 11 a.m. at her home in the 500 block of Melissa Lane.

Police said Galloway has multiple medical conditions that require medication, which usually prevents her from driving.

However, authorities said Galloway left the area in her gold, 2005 Honda Odyssey minivan. The van has disabled Texas license plates that read, “9MJJM.”

Galloway is described as having long, grey hair in a low ponytail and was last seen wearing a white shirt with black polka dots and black slacks, according to police.

Anyone with more information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the New Braunfels Police Department by calling 911 or the non-emergency number at 830-221-4100 (extension 1).

