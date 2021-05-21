Early voting starts Monday for San Antonio’s city run-off election on June 5

SAN ANTONIO – Early voting starts Monday in the runoff election to decide five San Antonio city council races.

The early voting period extends daily through June 1, except for Sunday, May 30, and Monday, May 31 for Memorial Day. Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 24-28, and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 29 and June 1.

Residents can choose to vote at the Bexar County Elections Department located at 1103 S. Frio St. or 17 other locations in City Council Districts 1, 2, 3, 5 and 9, where the runoffs are taking place.

Here is a full list of polling sites for early voting.

Tuesday, May 25 is the last day to apply for a ballot by mail. Applications must be received, not postmarked, by the Bexar County Elections Department by 5 p.m. For more information, click here.

The runoff election day is June 5. The see which sites will be open on election day, click here.

The following races are included in the runoff:

The deadline to register to vote has already passed.

Voter registration applications for future elections can be requested here.

Click here to see all of the election results from May 1 in Bexar County and the surrounding areas.

