Party of 5? The Mobile Vaccine Program in Texas will bring COVID-19 shots to you

If you haven’t received the COVID-19 vaccine yet but want to, it’s easier than ever to get it. Now you can literally have the shot delivered to your door.

On Tuesday, the Texas Division of Emergency Management and the Texas Military Department announced that any group of five people or more can schedule a mobile vaccine clinic through the State Mobile Vaccine Program.

Groups can include family, friends, coworkers, clients or anyone who volunteers. Until Tuesday, groups were required to be 10 or more.

To schedule the mobile vaccine clinic, you can call 844-90-TEXAS and select option 3. The call center is open Monday-Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Homebound Texans wanting the vaccine can call the hotline and select option 1 to request a visit from a mobile vaccination team.

The mobile teams are made up of members of the Texas National Guard and coordinated by TDEM.

The TDEM released the video below to highlight a recent mobile vaccine clinic in Austin:

