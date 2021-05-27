Mostly Cloudy icon
Local News

Authorities ID man run over, killed while trying to catch VIA bus on East Side

Bus was departing from bus stop at Commerce, Walters streets

Rebecca Salinas
, Digital Journalist

A person was killed while chasing a VIA bus at a bus stop at Commerce and Walters streets.
A person was killed while chasing a VIA bus at a bus stop at Commerce and Walters streets. (KSAT)

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a 53-year-old man who was killed while trying to catch a VIA bus.

James Alvarez died of blunt force injuries sustained in the accident, which happened around 1:30 p.m. on Monday at the intersection of West Commerce and North Walters streets on the East Side.

He was pronounced dead shortly after the incident.

A VIA spokesperson said the man began to chase the bus as it was departing a bus stop at the intersection.

He tapped on the side of the bus before he slipped and fell under its rear tires.

In 2017, VIA launched a safety campaign that urges passengers and pedestrians not to chase after buses. Since then, VIA’s buses bear a sign that says “Stay Safe, Don’t Chase” or some other similar safety message.

