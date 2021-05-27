Authorities ID man run over, killed while trying to catch VIA bus on East Side

A person was killed while chasing a VIA bus at a bus stop at Commerce and Walters streets.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a 53-year-old man who was killed while trying to catch a VIA bus.

James Alvarez died of blunt force injuries sustained in the accident, which happened around 1:30 p.m. on Monday at the intersection of West Commerce and North Walters streets on the East Side.

He was pronounced dead shortly after the incident.

A VIA spokesperson said the man began to chase the bus as it was departing a bus stop at the intersection.

He tapped on the side of the bus before he slipped and fell under its rear tires.

In 2017, VIA launched a safety campaign that urges passengers and pedestrians not to chase after buses. Since then, VIA’s buses bear a sign that says “Stay Safe, Don’t Chase” or some other similar safety message.

