KSAT Kids: 2 San Antonio schools receive library grants on TV show; ‘Extreme Creatures’ comes to Witte

The southern elephant seal (Mirounga leonina) can dive down nearly a mile and stay underwater for up to two hours while hunting, thanks to its high volume of blood and high levels of hemoglobin.

Hello parents, teachers and students! Are you happy it’s Friday? It’s got to feel nice that the school year is coming to a close.

This weekend is Memorial Day weekend, as the holiday takes place on Monday. But do you know the difference between Veterans Day and Memorial Day? Memorial Day is a holiday to remember and celebrate all of the men and women who have died in combat to protect our freedoms, while Veterans Day is a day to honor those who have retired from our armed services. That’s why it’s important to not say, “Happy Memorial Day”.

In this week’s KSAT Kids spotlight, we take a look at two San Antonio school librarians who were surprised on the Kelly Clarkson show on Tuesday with grant money to update their schools’ libraries. Carvajal Dual Language STEAM Elementary librarian Lanell Garcia and Herff Academy librarian Elizabeth Phipps were both on the show virtually when the grants were officially announced. H-E-B, Scholastic and the Laura Bush Foundation all contributed to update the libraries.

“We knew we were getting a $5,000 grant from the Laura Bush Foundation, but then on TV, they surprised all of us with another $5,000 worth of books from Scholastic and an additional $6,000 for our schools from H-E-B,” Elizabeth Phipps said. “It was so awesome, and is going to be awesome for our kids.”

As we head to summer break and away from the coronavirus pandemic, more opportunities for families and kids are beginning to pop back up. Movie theaters around town have begun to offer free and discounted tickets for families, while the San Antonio Museum of Science and Technology has begun to offer summer camps designed to help engage students in STEM. You can read more about both by clicking on the links.

And also new this week, the Witte Museum is showcasing a brand new exhibit. “Extreme Creatures: Life at the Limits” will debut on Saturday and run through Sept. 6 and will give guests a “fascinating glimpse of the breathtaking diversity of the natural world and the power of natural selection.” Life-size and larger-than-life models of animals will highlight the way some of Earth’s creatures thrive in harsh environments. That’s so neat!

For those students still seeking additional schooling help, the San Antonio Public Library continues to offer great resources. We also have a list of places offering free Wi-Fi for both students and their families.

Have a great weekend everyone!

Ben Spicer

Here’s what can be found on KSAT Kids for Friday, May 28:

School Spotlight

Carvajal Dual Language STEAM Elementary librarian Lanell Garcia is seen in the middle of the photo in a green blouse. Herff Academy librarian Elizabeth Phipps is seen on the top right wearing a printed blouse with a watch on her wrist. (San Antonio Independent School District)

Kid Activities

San Antonio theaters are offering movie tickets for under $2 as part of family fun series

Movie theaters around San Antonio are kicking off the summer with free and discounted tickets for families. Cinemark, EVO and Regal are all participating in programs locally that offer family-friendly options at discounted rates.

Cinemark theater file photo. (Cinemark)

San Antonio Museum of Science and Technology offering summer camps to engage students in STEM

Local leaders are optimistic about the technology industry in San Antonio and with summer just around the corner there is a push to get more students involved in STEM at a younger age.

Extreme creatures are coming to San Antonio’s Witte Museum

The planet is full of amazing animals and a new exhibit at the Witte Museum is going to showcase some of the most extreme creatures and the lengths they go to in order to survive.

