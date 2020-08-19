San Antonio Public Library offers back-to-school resources for area students

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Public Library is offering several back-to-school resources to help children navigate the new school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

With many schools going to virtual learning to begin the year, the SAPL is offering free Wi-Fi outside 29 of its 30 locations daily from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. in an effort to serve those without reliable internet access at home.

The SAPL is also offering free online homework help for students in kindergarten through college. Live tutors can assist in math, science, social studies, and language arts and are available 11 a.m. to midnight, seven days a week in both English and Spanish. To access the online help, click here.

SAPL said study guides, worksheets, and practice lessons are available for kindergarten through college level courses. STAAR test preparation is also available 24/7.

The SAPL has partnered with many local school districts to offer students unlimited access to age-appropriate materials in their digital library without a library card, enabling students to easily browse their extensive collection. To see if your school is partnering, click here.