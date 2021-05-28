SAPD, Crime Stoppers searching for person responsible for man’s slaying in store parking lot

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio law enforcement officers are searching for the person who fatally shot a man nearly three years ago outside a West Side convenience store.

Brian Walker, 23, was found with a gunshot wound at 6:43 a.m. June 6, 2018, in the parking lot of the Valentino Food Mart in the 2400 block of Chihuahua St.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information leading to an arrest can be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

To submit a tip, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (7867), use the P3 Tips app or text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637). Tips can also be submitted online here.

