Head found in Louisiana identified as missing San Antonio woman, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A person’s head that was found three years ago in Louisiana has been identified as belonging to a San Antonio woman who was reported missing, officials said.

Sally Hines, 58, was reported missing in San Antonio in December 2017.

In March 2018, officials said a person’s head was found by a Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office litter abatement team on Highway 27 near milepost 59, south of Hackberry, Louisiana, and north of Holly Beach in the Sabine Refuge area.

A detective received a tip from a private citizen last Thursday about a missing person who looked like the person seen in a computer-generated picture produced by LSU Faces Lab. Investigators say the tipster went through pictures to try and see if they matched.

Officials said Hines’ identification was confirmed Wednesday through dental records.

Next of kin were notified, officials said.