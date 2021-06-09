Driver asked for help with flat tire before allegedly robbing man of truck near The Rim, police say

Ryan Christopher Wolf, 25, was arrested on a charge of aggravated robbery. Image: Bexar County Jail

SAN ANTONIO – A man is facing a robbery charge after San Antonio police say he asked another man for help with a flat tire and ended up stealing his truck.

Ryan Christopher Wolf, 25, was charged with aggravated robbery in the incident that happened on May 24 in the 5800 block of Rim Pass, near The Rim on the Northwest Side.

Police said Wolf, who was driving a black Chevrolet Camaro, pulled up to the man and asked for help with a flat tire.

As the victim spoke with Wolf, police said, Wolf pulled out a black box cutter and demanded the keys to the man’s white Chevrolet pickup truck.

The man complied and Wolf drove off in the truck, police said.

Investigators later learned that Wolf was found driving the truck in Kimble County and was arrested on May 24.

He had a box cutter on him, police said, and was hospitalized in Kimble County due to a medical episode.

He was booked in the Bexar County Jail on Tuesday and his bond is set at $75,000.

