Man accused of sexually assaulting woman in parking lot on Northwest Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers and the San Antonio Police Department are searching for a man who they say sexually assaulted a woman in a parking lot near Bandera Road and Loop 1604 in April.

A Crime Stoppers report states the woman was picked up by the man at about 10 a.m. on April 14. They reportedly had met online.

The man drove her to an empty parking lot where he sexually assaulted her and stole her belongings at gunpoint, police said.

He then left in a silver vehicle, which is pictured above.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867). Tips can also be made by texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), submitting one online or by using the P3 Tips app.

Crime Stoppers may pay a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the man involved.

