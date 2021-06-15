16-year-old boy from Corpus Christi escapes from custody in Austin, TJJD says

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Juvenile Justice Department is searching for a 16-year-old who escaped from custody Monday evening.

Erik Robinson, who is from Corpus Christi, was undergoing treatment at the Dell Children’s Medical Center in Austin and was outside for supervised recreation when he climbed a wall and ran off, the department said. He escaped at approximately 6:40 p.m.

He is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds, has blonde hair, has blue eyes, and has scars on his right wrist, left hand, knees and back. He was last seen wearing a grey Adidas sweatshirt and gray sweat pants.

Authorities are asking anyone near the medical center, located at 4900 Mueller Boulevard, or in Corpus Christi to remain vigilant.

“While TJJD typically does not reveal the identities of youth, in situations such as an escape the agency does so to help ensure public safety and the safety of the youth,” the department said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911.

