Wilson County sheriff ‘disappointed’ after deputy’s arrest on gun, felony DWI charges

WILSON COUNTY, Texas – A veteran Wilson County Sheriff’s deputy is on administrative leave, after his Memorial Day arrest in Corpus Christi on multiple criminal charges.

Deputy Toribio “Toby” Garcia, 34, faces a felony charge of driving while intoxicated with a passenger under the age of 15 and a misdemeanor charge of unlawful carry of a weapon, officials from Nueces County and Wilson County confirmed Monday.

Garcia was arrested May 31 by Corpus Christi police officers, according to his booking records.

Wilson County Sheriff Jim Stewart on Monday said Garcia has been on administrative leave since the agency found out about his arrest June 1 and that he has been relieved of duties until the investigation is complete.

“Until this time Deputy Garcia has been a deputy in good standing and we are disappointed in this incident as it is not in line with the standards our deputies are held to,” Sheriff Stewart said via email Monday afternoon.

Ad

Garcia has worked for WCSO since 2009.

Media relations officials with the Corpus Chris Police Department did not respond to a request Monday for preliminary details of Garcia’s arrest.

DWI with a passenger under 15 is a state jail felony offense.