KSAT Q&A VIDEO: Juneteenth History Harvest an opportunity for community to share their memories, records for preservation

SAN ANTONIO – Anchors Steve Spriester and Myra Arthur spoke with Heather Williams, program director of the San Antonio African American Community Archive & Museum, during Wednesday’s KSAT Q&A.
Here are three takeaways from today’s segment:
- The San Antonio African American Community Archive & Museum (SAAACAM) is looking for people to bring photos, newspaper clippings - whatever they have - to help build community archives and tell San Antonio’s story. Attendees will also be able to record their own stories in an audio booth. The event is located at Navajo Civic Center at Comanche Park, 2600 Rigsby Ave.
- People who want to contribute can make an appointment to have their story recorded or documents scanned and returned to them by calling SAAACAM at 210-724-3350.
- The goal of SAAACAM is to provide a digital archive of African American history. The effort began in 2017.