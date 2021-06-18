‘Yes, it was the intern’: HBO Max accidentally sends confusing email to subscribers

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: A general view of the stage at HBO Max WarnerMedia Investor Day Presentation at Warner Bros. Studios on October 29, 2019 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for WarnerMedia)

If you’re an HBO Max subscriber and you received a strange email in your inbox on Thursday, you’re not alone.

Many subscribers expressed confusion after seeing an email from HBO Max, with the subject line of “Integration Test Email 1.” The body of the email read, “This template is used by integration tests only.”

HBO Max users took to Twitter shortly after receiving the email with questions and memes. Some even suspected it was a marketing campaign for a new hit show.

INBOX: Integration Test Email #1, an intriguing new drama from HBO Max pic.twitter.com/EdRxZegQ3a — David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) June 18, 2021

Lol if it turns out the HBO Max email goof is a stunt for a new show called Integration Test Email then congrats to the marketing team — Rachel Tobac (@RachelTobac) June 18, 2021

So, who was the culprit behind the mysterious email?

According to HBO Max’s Twitter page, it was an intern. The post, shared Thursday night, reads:

“We mistakenly sent out an empty test email to a portion of our HBO Max mailing list this evening. We apologize for the inconvenience, and as the jokes pile in, yes, it was the intern. No, really. And we’re helping them through it.”

We mistakenly sent out an empty test email to a portion of our HBO Max mailing list this evening. We apologize for the inconvenience, and as the jokes pile in, yes, it was the intern. No, really. And we’re helping them through it. ❤️ — HBOMaxHelp (@HBOMaxHelp) June 18, 2021

On Friday, HBO users also reported having issues using the streaming service.

According to HBO Max’s Twitter, just around 2:30 p.m., service was restored. Users are encouraged to restart the app and it should start working successfully.

For more information on HBO Max, or if you’re still having issues, click here.

