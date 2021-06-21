Are you up for the ultimate scavenger hunt by Texas Parks & Wildlife?

Are you up for the ultimate scavenger hunt?

Are you ready to go on an outdoor adventure?

Texas Parks & Wildlife is back this year with the ultimate scavenger hunt that encompasses the whole state.

The great outdoor scavenger hunt is the ultimate way to explore all of the state’s 268,000 square miles while having some family fun and taking some silly selfies along the way.

There are three ways to play:

First, if you’re not into traversing the whole state, complete just one activity that interests you.

Find some parks or activities you’ve never tried before and get outside.

You won’t get any real prize, but the extra activity and knowledge you get already makes you a winner.

Next, complete every scavenger hunt activity in a single region.

Since we live in the central Texas region, you’ll be visiting places like Palmetto State Park, McKinney Falls, and the San Antonio Missions trail.

All you have to do is sign up for the hunt and complete each task provided by taking a selfie and uploading it to Twitter, Instagram or the Texas Parks & Wildlife Facebook page with the hashtag #GOSH2021.

Complete all five activities in your region and you’ll get a downloadable certificate commemorating your achievement, along with a shout-out in a future issue of Texas Parks & Wildlife magazine.

Finally for the real adventurers, if you complete all 30 activities on this year’s hunt and upload all corresponding selfies to social media or the online portal, you’ll win the ultimate prize -- which is bragging rights and the admiration of the magazine staff.

You’ll also win a downloadable certificate and a two-year digital subscription to Texas Parks & Wildlife magazine.

This year’s scavenger hunt ends at midnight on Labor Day, Sept. 6.

For more information just visit their website.