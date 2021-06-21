Bare hands touching food, improper hand washing combine for low score for South Side restaurant

China Rose, located in the 2500 block of SW Military Drive, received a score of 76 in late April, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – A Chinese restaurant on the city’s South Side was written up in late April after staff members were seen using their bare hands to make contact with ready-to-eat food.

China Rose, located in the 2500 block of SW Military Drive, received a score of 76 after racking up violations that also included improper hand washing.

Employees were reminded to wash their hands with soap and hot water for at least 20 seconds before engaging in food preparation, health records show.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Other scores this week:

Blue Star Brewing, 7400 San Pedro Ave., 100

Empire Theater, 226 N. St. Mary’s, 100

Rosie’s Cafe, 6507 S. Flores St., 100

Cosmic Cakery, 150 W. Olmos Dr., 99

John The Greek Restaurant, 16602 U.S. 281 North, 98

Thai Dee, 5307 Blanco Rd., 97

Wingstop, 502 Embassy Oaks, 97

Fruteria La Tropicana, 8518 Culebra Rd., 96

Hula Poke, 12730 IH 10 West, 96

Las Islas Marias, 1527 Hillcrest Dr., 93

La Villita Cafe, 418 Villita St., 90

Beijing Express, 4407 Blanco Rd., 86

Culebra Meat Market, 3017 Blanco Rd., 85

La Perla Bar & Grill, 516 SW Military Dr., 84

Regent Hunan Chinese Restaurant, 5865 Babcock Rd., 84

Jim’s Restaurant, 302 W. 1604 North, 83

Shop-N-Save, 1302 N. Trinity St., 83

Center Court Pizza and Brew, 20711 Wilderness Oak, 82

Taqueria El Rodeo, 3802 NW Loop 410, 82

Kai Japanese Sushi Restaurant, 2535 NW Loop 410, 79

The Grill at Leon Springs, 24116 IH 10 West, 78

China Rose, 2535 SW Military Dr., 76

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

