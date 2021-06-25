Gone Fishin’: East Side tackle shop reels in local anglers

SAN ANTONIO – A tiny tackle store on San Antonio’s East Side is reeling in some big praise from local anglers.

Outdoor Alphas is located in a former storage unit, but owner Sam Garza actually started the business out of his house.

“We just emptied out our savings and bought this first location,” Garza said. “We had very little gear in there and somehow, miraculously was able to pull it out and become this now.”

Garza has found a way to stay in business and beat out bigger fishing stores by offering expertise and advice that’s sometimes missing from the big box outdoor stores.

“A lot of people don’t know anything about fishing, they’re just out there to sell gear,” Garza said.

He lures anglers in with hard-to-find baits including cutting-edge lures from Japan.

“I believe we’re the largest Megabass dealers in San Antonio, Garza said.

“You know, as anglers, we’re always looking for that little small competitive edge. So if you can find something that you can throw that nobody else is throwing, you know, we believe that it helps in catching more fish,” local kayak angler Rolando Nandin said.

Outdoor Alphas is located on 3007 Rigsby, Suite #1403.

In the following KSAT digital exclusive, Garza explains which lures work best for beginners in South Texas:

