Morgan’s Wonderland debuts ultra-accessible sports complex

Morgan’s Wonderland Sports is a new sports complex that features courts and fields for sports including football, basketball, volleyball and more.

SAN ANTONIO – First, there was a theme park, later a water park and now Morgan’s Wonderland is debuting an ultra-accessible sports complex.

Morgan’s Wonderland Sports is a new $4 million property that sits on three acres just west of the main theme park and will offer spaces for open play and programs.

Visitors can play throughout the 30 different court or field combinations for sports including baseball, softball, tennis, pickleball, football, basketball and volleyball.

The sports complex’s opening date was pushed back to Saturday morning due to the pandemic. Dozens of athletes of all abilities huddled at field one ahead of the Grand Slam Wheelchair Softball Tournament.

Before the game began, Morgan Hartman, the young woman who inspired the creation of the amusement and water parks and now the sports complex, took the mound to throw out the first pitch.

“Morgan’s not the exception, but I mean, everybody wants to be a part of something,” Gordon Hartman said. “That’s what we ultimately are about, is bringing everyone together.”

Hartman is the founder of Morgan’s Wonderland and the father of Morgan. Athletes from Saturday’s tournament said they’re thankful for the Hartman family and all the staff at Morgan’s Wonderland Sports who work hard to create inclusive spaces to help those with disabilities reach their fullest potential.

“It’s just an opportunity to come and have fun and put your potential to the max,” Brooke Matula, recreation therapy director at Morgan’s Wonderland said. “It’s up to you to push yourself, but we’re here to guide. We’re here to coach, and we’re here to just provide an opportunity in a safe (space) and inclusive atmosphere.”

Open play begins Tuesday, June 29, and no membership is required. To learn more about the facilities and ways to play at Morgan’s Wonderland Sports, click here.

