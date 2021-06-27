Study: San Antonio named one of the top 10 metro cities in the U.S. with the fastest internet speeds

Unrecognizable young woman sitting on bed, working on laptop, smart phone next to her, home office.

SAN ANTONIO – Internet speeds are more important than ever with an influx of people still working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

San Antonians need not worry though, as the city was ranked seventh in the top 10 metro cities in the U.S. with the fastest internet speeds, according to an analysis by HighSpeedInternet.com.

According to the analysis, San Antonio’s mean internet speed was 119.7 megabits per second (Mbps) and a median speed of 65.1 Mbps. Dallas-Ft. Worth trailed behind in eighth with median speeds at 62.2 Mbps and Houston came in tenth with median speeds of 58.3 Mbps.

Washington, D.C took the top spot, with median speeds at 72.1 Mbps.

The study said over the past year, internet speeds have improved due to high demand from at-home workers during the pandemic.

However, some cities are still ranking low when it comes to internet speeds. Charleston, West Virginia ranked number one for the slowest internet with median speeds at just 7.2 Mbps. Boise, Idaho followed behind with a median download speed of 18.1 Mbps.

To see the full list of the fastest and slowest internet speeds, you can click here.

