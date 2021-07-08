San Antonio Food Bank hosts pet food distribution for 500 families

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Food Bank on Thursday expanded its mission of fighting hunger and feeding hope to the community by lending a helping hand to families with four-legged friends.

A huge pet food distribution took place at the Food Bank’s main campus off Enrique M. Barrera Parkway, which president and CEO Eric Cooper said goes a long way for families who are still hurting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Food Bank is able to serve the entire household or at least every member of the household,” Cooper said.

The Food Bank teamed up with the nonprofit, Daisy Cares, for the distribution. Pet Smart Charities donated 15 truckloads of dry pet food to the nonprofit.

The goal was to provide the pet food to 500 low-income households. Pet beds were also distributed to the first 200 families thanks to a donation from TJ Max.

“The opportunity to provide pet food with people food is a real blessing for these families,” Cooper said.

Maria Guerrero is grateful that she will be able to feed her pets. Guerrero said it’s a good feeling to know that people are there to help.

“It’s a blessing. “I don’t have the money to because I’m on a fixed income.” she said.

Cooper said the Food Bank’s mission to end hunger doesn’t stop with people.

“To be able to provide resources to be able to help that family with their pet is pretty incredible and that makes today special,” he said.

