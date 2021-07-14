Here’s how to help girls with disabilities land jobs

ORLANDO, Fla. – ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) --- Experts say as many as one in three young adults are out of school and unemployed. While finding a job isn’t always easy, it can be particularly challenging for young women with disabilities.

Research shows young women with disabilities often face discrimination due to both their gender and their disability. But, a new study offers some hope that things can change.

Researchers compared a group of over 350 teenage girls -- half received curriculum paths to the future. The other half did not. They found curriculum to be effective in teaching young women new skills such as self-advocacy and increasing awareness of new career options.

Scientists say parents can adopt some of the strategies at home. Role playing job interviews is one beneficial activity. Also, celebrate personal strengths to foster confidence and encourage young women to advocate for themselves when it comes to finding a job. Explaining workplace laws for people with disabilities may also help empower your teen, helping to improve the job hunt.

The United Nations estimates that 75% of women with disabilities are unemployed and women with disabilities who are employed often earn less than their male counterparts and women without disabilities.