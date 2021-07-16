SAWS will begin shutting water services off in San Antonio for past due bills in October

SAN ANTONIO – A moratorium on shutting off water due to lack of payment is coming to an end in San Antonio in just a few months.

SAWS will resume disconnecting service for customers with large past-due balances starting in October.

The water utility initially paused water service shutoffs due to non-payment at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in March of 2020.

According to SAWS officials, there are currently 60,876 accounts that are past due. That’s 11.1% of all SAWS customer accounts.

The total amount for SAWS bills that are past due more than 60 days equals $36,588,241 as of July 7, SAWS data shows.

SAWS spokesperson Anne Hayden told KSAT that the water utility’s key message is that “we want our customers to stay connected; but if they are behind in on their account, they need to go online or call us to set up a payment plan.”

If you’re currently past due on your SAWS bill - the utility has set up two online options for either setting up a payment plan or applying for financial assistance.

“We know that falling behind on bills doesn’t happen overnight, and it will take a while to get current again,” Hayden said.

Setting up a payment plan will prevent your water service from being shut off, according to SAWS. If you set up a payment plan, you will be required to pay the payment arrangement amount in addition to your current monthly charges.

SAWS officials said 500 customers have received water bill assistance totaling $415,000 since April 2020.

If you think you may qualify for one of the SAWS need-based assistance programs visit saws.org/uplift or call 210-233-CARE (2273). Payment arrangements and assistance information can also be found on saws.org/getcurrent.

