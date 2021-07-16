Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

SAWS will begin shutting water services off in San Antonio for past due bills in October

Water utility has options for residents who might not be able to pay

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: SAWS, Coronavirus, Consumer, Water, San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – A moratorium on shutting off water due to lack of payment is coming to an end in San Antonio in just a few months.

SAWS will resume disconnecting service for customers with large past-due balances starting in October.

The water utility initially paused water service shutoffs due to non-payment at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in March of 2020.

According to SAWS officials, there are currently 60,876 accounts that are past due. That’s 11.1% of all SAWS customer accounts.

The total amount for SAWS bills that are past due more than 60 days equals $36,588,241 as of July 7, SAWS data shows.

SAWS spokesperson Anne Hayden told KSAT that the water utility’s key message is that “we want our customers to stay connected; but if they are behind in on their account, they need to go online or call us to set up a payment plan.”

If you’re currently past due on your SAWS bill - the utility has set up two online options for either setting up a payment plan or applying for financial assistance.

“We know that falling behind on bills doesn’t happen overnight, and it will take a while to get current again,” Hayden said.

Setting up a payment plan will prevent your water service from being shut off, according to SAWS. If you set up a payment plan, you will be required to pay the payment arrangement amount in addition to your current monthly charges.

SAWS officials said 500 customers have received water bill assistance totaling $415,000 since April 2020.

If you think you may qualify for one of the SAWS need-based assistance programs visit saws.org/uplift or call 210-233-CARE (2273). Payment arrangements and assistance information can also be found on saws.org/getcurrent.

About the Author:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

