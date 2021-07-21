SAPD, Crime Stoppers searching for person accused of robbing downtown Papa John’s

San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man accused of robbing a downtown Papa John’s on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man accused of robbing a downtown Papa John’s earlier this month.

The incident was reported around 12:10 p.m. July 7 at the restaurant located in the 100 block of Santa Rosa, near West Houston Street.

Police said the man threatened an employee and demanded money. The employee complied and the man fled the scene, heading south on Santa Rosa.

Anyone with information about the alleged robber is asked to contact Crime Stoppers, who will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app.

