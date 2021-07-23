San Antonio, Bexar County officials to hold COVID-19 update as conditions worsen

SAN ANTONIO – With COVID-19 numbers heading in the wrong direction, San Antonio and Bexar County officials will hold a briefing on Friday at 2 p.m.

The news conference, which features San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff, will be livestreamed in this article.

Bexar County hospitals are seeing an influx of COVID-19 patients amid the spread of the delta variant, a more transmissible strain of the virus. As of Friday, area hospitals reported 294 COVID-19 hospitalizations. Five weeks ago, the average number of coronavirus hospitalizations stood at 123.

County numbers also show a concerning increase in the positivity rate, the percentage of weekly COVID-19 tests that come back positive for the virus. The county’s positivity rate hit 13.5% as of Monday. A month ago, it was 3.8%.

COVID-19 conditions are not only worsening in San Antonio, but across the state of Texas, where the positivity rate hit 10.2% for the first time since February.

Medical experts say COVID-19 vaccines are still the best way to reduce the likelihood of infection and prevent severe illness or hospitalization.

In San Antonio, roughly 65% of adults are fully vaccinated, but statewide, that number drops to roughly 51%, according to the latest state data.

The Texas Department of State Health Services said the variant is “having a significant effect on unvaccinated people leading to increases in new cases and hospitalizations.”

