Possible meteor sighting has Texans buzzing on social media

Several North Texas residents saw an unusual sight Sunday night — a fireball flying through the sky.

The American Meteorological Society received multiple reports of what is believed to be a meteor from residents in the Dallas area around 9 p.m. on Sunday. The organization has not yet had a chance to review the reports, so there is no official confirmation of the meteor sighting as of Monday.

Downtown Dallas city cameras caught the streak of light in the sky.

The meteor that was spotted over the DFW metro was caught on one of @EarthCam's cameras in Downtown Dallas! After the camera zooms back out to the main shot of downtown, the meteor can be seen zipping by on the top of the video. #meteor #txwx pic.twitter.com/BAKrQKSkop — ⛈️ Braxton Banks 🌪️ (@BraxBanksOKWX) July 26, 2021

The sighting had Texans talking on social media.

did anyone in dallas / dfw see this FALL and BREAK APART IN THE SKY pic.twitter.com/r1wq6VNoYc — mirha (@mirhabanana) July 26, 2021

i actually caught a glimpse of it. pic.twitter.com/fv95MISiKM — dominique (@domven_) July 26, 2021

The meteor likely is part of the Perseid meteor showers, a phenomenon that occurs every year between mid-July and late August. The meteor is caused by debris from Comet Swift-Tuttle, the largest object known to repeatedly pass by Earth.