Local News

Possible meteor sighting has Texans buzzing on social media

Sighting reported to American Meteorological Society

Fares Sabawi, Digital Journalist

A meteor of the lyrids in the sky is seen on April 22, 2020 in Schermbeck, Germany.
A meteor of the lyrids in the sky is seen on April 22, 2020 in Schermbeck, Germany. (Photo by Mario Hommes/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Several North Texas residents saw an unusual sight Sunday night — a fireball flying through the sky.

The American Meteorological Society received multiple reports of what is believed to be a meteor from residents in the Dallas area around 9 p.m. on Sunday. The organization has not yet had a chance to review the reports, so there is no official confirmation of the meteor sighting as of Monday.

Downtown Dallas city cameras caught the streak of light in the sky.

The sighting had Texans talking on social media.

The meteor likely is part of the Perseid meteor showers, a phenomenon that occurs every year between mid-July and late August. The meteor is caused by debris from Comet Swift-Tuttle, the largest object known to repeatedly pass by Earth.

About the Author:

Fares Sabawi has been a journalist in San Antonio for four years. He has covered several topics, but specializes in crime, courts, open records and data visualization.

