Teachers can get discounts on school supplies at H-E-B, Target

Chains offer teachers 15% off supplies

Fares Sabawi, Digital Journalist

A boy sits at a desk with school supplies.

Two major store chains are offering discounts to teachers as they prepare to go back to school.

With roughly a month left until students return to the classroom, H-E-B and Target are offering teachers a 15% discount on school supplies and certain household items.

To receive the H-E-B discount, teachers have to fill out a digital form before Aug. 23. The coupon will be available through Aug. 27, according to the grocery store’s website.

To receive the Target discount, teachers need to sign up with Target Circle, the store’s rewards program, and verify their teacher status. That discount is redeemable through Saturday.

Teachers will likely welcome the discounts as in-person instruction ramps up following a year of remote and hybrid learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fares Sabawi has been a journalist in San Antonio for four years. He has covered several topics, but specializes in crime, courts, open records and data visualization.

