Man hospitalized after vehicle goes through construction zone, crashes into wall, police say

A man is hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash on the Northwest Side, and San Antonio police are still searching for the driver who caused the wreck.

SAN ANTONIO – A man is hospitalized after his vehicle went through a construction zone and crashed into a wall on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 11:38 p.m., Saturday, in the 6300 block of NW Loop 410.

Police said two people were traveling westbound on the frontage road of 410 when a pickup truck rear-ended their vehicle.

The impact caused the vehicle to go through a construction zone and crash into a wall, according to SAPD.

The driver of the vehicle, a man, was taken to University Hospital in stable condition. The passenger, a woman, was not taken to a hospital.

Officials said the driver of the pickup truck didn’t stop to help and is still at large.

The frontage road was shut down for several hours as crews worked to process the scene.

More on KSAT: