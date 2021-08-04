Mostly Cloudy icon
San Antonio police searching for 3 people in connection with South Side robbery

Robbery happened outside business at SW Military Drive, I-35

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: SAPD, South Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for three persons of interest in a robbery case.

The robbery happened on July 26 outside a business in the 1900 block of SW Military Drive, just east of Interstate 35 on the South Side.

Police said a person was robbed in the parking lot.

Surveillance photos released on Wednesday show three men inside a restaurant who may be connected to the incident. Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the persons of interest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SAPD’s robbery unit at 210-207-7300.

