SAPD: Driver, passenger of BMW seriously injured after crashing at high rate of speed

A crash was reported around 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in the westbound lanes of the 400 block of U.S. Highway 90, near 36th Street on the West Side. Image: TXDoT

SAN ANTONIO – Two people traveling in a BMW were hospitalized Tuesday night after crashing into another vehicle at a high rate of speed, according to San Antonio police.

The crash was reported around 8 p.m. in the westbound lanes of the 400 block of U.S. Highway 90, near 36th Street on the West Side.

According to police, the BMW was traveling at a high rate of speed behind a black Honda, which was also traveling above the speed limit.

The Honda changed lanes to avoid hitting a Hyundai Elantra, police said. The BMW was not able to avoid the Elantra and struck the back of the car.

Neither the driver nor the 18-year-old passenger in the BMW were wearing seatbelts and both had serious bodily injuries. Both were transported to University Hospital by ambulance.

The passenger was in critical condition following the accident, according to SAPD. The condition of the driver was not released.

Police said criminal charges are likely, and the case is still under investigation.

Ad

No one in the Elantra was injured.

Read also: