Suspect surrenders to police in fatal shooting of Houston teen who was leaving Astros game with family

HOUSTON – A man suspected in a fatal road rage shooting of a Houston teenager early last month has surrendered to police to face a murder charge.

Gerald Williams, 34, surrendered Monday at the Houston Police Department’s downtown headquarters, according to KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston. He faces a murder charge for the July 6 killing of 17-year-old David Castro, who was shot in the head as he and his family were driving home from a Houston Astros game at Minute Maid Park.

During a news conference Monday, the teen's father, Paul Castro, thanked the authorities and members of the public who called in tips after the attack.

The attack happened after Paul Castro made a hand gesture as Williams tried to merge in his lane, according to police.

Williams had been driving aggressively and swerving around vehicles when he got stuck in traffic, Detective Justin Brown said.

Police initially said that the suspect driver followed the family for several miles.

“I sped up and he was still right behind me. I moved and he was right behind me. I moved and I slowed down and he was right behind me. I said, ‘This is not good,’” Paul Castro previously told KPRC.

The suspect driver then fired several shots at their truck.

Houston police asked for the public’s help in identifying the suspect vehicle, white, four-door Buick sedan with a sunroof.

HPD Detective Justin Brown told KPRC that Williams was a person of interest early on, and officers spoke with him several times up to his arrest.

Investigators received “more tips than we’ve seen in a long time,” Brown said, and cell phone records helped pinpoint his travel history.

He was charged with murder on July 30.

KPRC reported that Williams on Monday arrived at police headquarters with activist Quanell X.

Williams was convicted in 2008 of felony aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and sentenced to 13 years in prison. He was released on parole in February 2020.

Williams’ bond in the latest case was initially set at $350,000, but a judge revoked the bond.