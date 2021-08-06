Bexar County employees could get a rebate of $1,000 for getting COVID-19 vaccine this year

Bexar County employees could get a rebate of up to $1,000 for getting the COVID-19 vaccine this year.

Bexar County Commissioners will take up the measure during their next meeting on Aug. 10.

The measure, which is backed by Precinct 3 Commissioner Trish DeBerry and County Judge Nelson Wolff, states that employees should receive the compensation because many Bexar County employees were among the first to undergo vaccinations last February, have subsequently provided savings to the County community “through preventative measure,” and helped county services to be continued without disruption during the pandemic.

The proposed measure would give employees enrolled in a Bexar County Self-Insured Medical Plan with Aetna a rebate of up to $1000 for proof of vaccination by December 15. Employees enrolled in medical insurance outside of Bexar County could receive a rebate up to $500.

Commissioners are expected to discuss and take action on the measure on Tuesday.

Read the full details on the agenda item below:

