VIA Transit continues offering free rides to COVID-19 vaccination sites in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re planning on venturing out to get your COVID-19 vaccine in San Antonio but need a free ride, VIA Transit has you covered.

The transit company is continuing to offer free travel to and from vaccination sites across the city. The service first began in January of this year.

So far, VIA says it has provided more than 4,000 trips and counting.

If you’re looking for a complimentary ride from VIA Transit to or from a vaccination site, all you need to do is notify the driver that you are going to or are returning from a vaccination location when boarding a bus, VIA says.

Riders who are registered VIAtrans customers must schedule their trip by phone or online and should inform their driver when boarding, according to VIA officials.

Due to the uptick in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in San Antonio, VIA officials said customers are asked only to make essential trips and are encouraged to avoid public spaces if they’re experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for the virus.

Ad

When boarding the bus, VIA officials said there are still health precautions put in place to help limit the spread of the virus for all riders and employees, including mask-wearing at all times, “enhanced cleaning and sanitizing of vehicles and facilities, frequent hand washing and other good hygiene practices.”

For more information, visit VIA’s website here, or call 210-362-2020.

More on KSAT: