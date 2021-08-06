New vaccinations jumped 47% in Bexar County over last week

SAN ANTONIO – For the second straight week, new vaccinations were on the rise in Bexar County.

According to Friday’s update of the City of San Antonio’s vaccine dashboard, 1,307,836 Bexar County residents 12 and over have now received at least one dose of the vaccine, an increase of 31,778 over the past week.

That’s about 10,000 more first doses than were reported in Bexar County last week, a 47% increase.

See the weekly first dose numbers below.

The new data also showed that 15,586 additional people received their second dose over the past week, bringing the total of fully vaccinated residents up to 1,068,392.

The share of partially vaccinated Bexar County residents now stands at 78.2%, while the share of fully vaccinated residents stands at 63.9%. The vaccination rates displayed on the dashboard are based off vaccines administered only to Bexar County residents.

Ad

Growing vaccination numbers are a welcomed sign for city and county officials as the spread of the delta variant has fueled skyrocketing COVID-19 hospitalizations, stressing hospital capacity and delaying surgical procedures.

On Thursday, officials reported 967 hospitalizations, up from 920 reported on Tuesday. Of those hospitalized, 262 are in the ICU and 149 are on ventilators.

The seven-day average of new coronavirus cases also continues to grow, according to the latest numbers posted by Bexar County on Thursday afternoon. The average went from 1,146 on Tuesday to 1,291 on Thursday.

Officials stressed that the best way to curb the surge is to get more people vaccinated, especially among the 19-29 age group.

Ad

Metro Health officials announced this week they were allocating $1 million to a fund that would in part pay for $100 gift cards for people who get vaccinated.

Read more: