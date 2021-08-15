Man hit, killed by vehicle driven by carjacking suspect at gas station, officials say

A man attempting to change his tire at a gas station on the South Side was carjacked and then killed, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – A man attempting to change his tire at a gas station on the South Side was carjacked and then killed, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 10:52 p.m., Saturday, at a Texaco gas station in the 2400 block of Palo Alto.

Police said the 65-year-old man was changing a flat tire on his vehicle when the suspect, Jose Gonzalez, 36, approached him.

Gonzales eventually left the scene but came back a short time later and got into the passenger side of the man’s vehicle, according to authorities.

Officials said Gonzales put the vehicle in reverse as the man walked from the driver’s side to the passenger side in front of the vehicle. That’s when Gonzales hit the gas and turned the vehicle into the man’s direction, fatally striking him.

Gonzales crashed the vehicle into the side of the gas station before going inside of the store, stripping down to his underwear, damaging several items and grabbing money from the cash register when he was confronted by officers, SAPD said.

Ad

According to police, Gonzales was “non-compliant” and “aggressive.” Officers deployed a taser twice but it had no effect.

Gonzales allegedly kicked two officers when they were trying to arrest him, causing them minor injuries, according to officials.

Eventually, Gonzales was handcuffed before being taken to University Hospital for treatment of injuries.

After being released, he was booked for murder and two counts of assault on a public servant.

More on KSAT: