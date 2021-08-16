Student at the International School of the Americas gets State Board of Education’s Student Heroes Award

Student at the International School of the Americas gets the State Board of Education's Student Heroes Award

SAN ANTONIO – Michael Frere is a junior at the International School of the Americas in the North East Independent School District and was recognized for his work with communities.

Frere has gone above and beyond when it comes to serving his community as he launched the “Make it Happen” project for students in the San Antonio Metropolitan Ministries homeless shelter.

Frere’s project gave the students in the shelter a way to socialize and engage in fun activities.

“We just let them go to different stations around that area and they just got to do our activities for a couple hours and have fun activities,” Frere said.

Michael is an inspiring leader on the Student of Service (SOS) organization, and is a part of the SOS Student Advisory Council that provides the opportunity for greater student direction of SOS service and travel activities.

“They care about making sure students are getting connected with their community and are learning and are traveling and becoming more cultured people,” Michael said.

Michael was also chosen to be a part of a group of student ambassadors to represent San Antonio in Germany.

He has gone to three different countries since he was in the sixth grade and one of his most memorable trips was to Lima, Peru.

While there he built dorm rooms for girls who had to walk miles to get to class, some living as much as 16 to 17 hours away from school.

Michael said he has in total about 245 hours of community service.

“I’m inspired to see a young man like this learning how to give back to the community and and just putting that into action and helping others. It gives me hope for the future,” Michael’s mentor and SOS executive director Amir Samandi said.

Samandi said Michael is one of those students who can do it all and he has high hopes for him.

“I believe Michael’s going to be a doctor someday. I could see him going on international trips, helping people in need around the world, using his talents and his medical knowledge to help him bless others,” he said.

At 15-years-old, Michael has already won multiple awards. This year Michael was also given the State Board of Education’s Student Heroes Award for all his volunteer work.