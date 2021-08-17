McDonald’s giving free breakfast to teachers for one day

SAN ANTONIO – It’s back to school for most Texas educators and McDonald’s is showing support with a free breakfast offer.
The fast-food chain is giving teachers and school employees a free McDonald’s breakfast combo meal of their choice at participating restaurants in the San Antonio area.
The deal will be available Wednesday, August 18, from 6 to 9 a.m.
A spokesperson for McDonald’s told KSAT that teachers and school employees will be required to show their school ID to receive the free meal.
“This prevents those falsely claiming to be a teacher/employee from abusing the offer,” said the spokesperson, who also mentioned that this has not been an issue in past teacher appreciation events.