McDonald’s giving free breakfast to teachers for one day

This June 25, 2019, photo shows the sign outside a McDonald's restaurant in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

SAN ANTONIO – It’s back to school for most Texas educators and McDonald’s is showing support with a free breakfast offer.

The fast-food chain is giving teachers and school employees a free McDonald’s breakfast combo meal of their choice at participating restaurants in the San Antonio area.

The deal will be available Wednesday, August 18, from 6 to 9 a.m.

A spokesperson for McDonald’s told KSAT that teachers and school employees will be required to show their school ID to receive the free meal.

“This prevents those falsely claiming to be a teacher/employee from abusing the offer,” said the spokesperson, who also mentioned that this has not been an issue in past teacher appreciation events.

