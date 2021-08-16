KSAT Kids photos: First day of class for many San Antonio-area students

SAN ANTONIO – Hello parents, teachers and students!

Today is the day for many of you, as 17 San Antonio-area school districts start their quest for knowledge with the beginning of a new school year.

Alamo Heights, Bandera, Dilley, Eagle Pass, East Central, Falls City, Floresville, Fort Sam Houston, Harlandale, Ingram, Judson, Kerrville, Knippa, Lackland, North East, Seguin and Southside all begin school on Monday, following the several that began last week. 10 more will begin later this week.

KSAT Kids, a kid-friendly part of our website with news and free educational content, wants to wish the students in all our area schools good luck and to have a wonderful school year.

And while this school year may be a bit confusing because of the lack of clarification on a mask mandate, KSAT Kids has you covered. KSAT will continue to follow the latest and give you updates as we have them. You can expect another update later on Monday, during a hearing in San Antonio.

Parents or teachers, are you looking for more fun educational content to help that young learner? KSAT Kids offers:

Video science labs from Meteorologist Kaiti Blake

Extended classroom lessons and quizzes from Meteorologist Sarah Spivey

Weather history lessons and the history of Texas town names courtesy of Meteorologist Justin Horne

Uplifting stories of students and teachers who go above and beyond

Fun educational livestreams: We’ve already shown several NASA space launches, and have teamed up with the San Antonio Zoo to show both koalas and tree kangaroo habitats, with more to come

seasonal content for events such as Halloween, Christmas and Fiesta

Teachers and parents can decide when and how they want to use the free and age-appropriate content.

KSAT Kids is looking to the community for ideas to improve content and get the word out.

Have a wonderful school year!