Bexar County medical examiner IDs woman found dead in crashed car

SAN ANTONIO – A 26-year-old woman who was found dead inside her car, which was found crashed into a building just west of downtown, has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Authorities say Velia Alejandra Camarillo was found dead inside her car after the car had crashed into a building just before 3 a.m. Monday in the 1800 block of South Laredo Street.

Her car slammed into the loading dock at Mission City Container Inc., according to San Antonio police.

Officers say firefighters had to cut out the window of the car just to reach Camarillo.

Paramedics worked to save her but were not successful.

It’s still unclear how or why she crashed, but her car is believed to have drifted across the street based on the markings that investigators made on the ground.

Camarillo was heading west on South Laredo Street when her car wandered into the eastbound lanes, then ended up across the street where it hit the loading dock, police said.

The business was not open at the time.

However, when workers arrived hours later, they gathered around the area, talking about the crash.

Relatives of the woman killed also arrived later.

One family member told KSAT12 that Camarillo was on her way home from a gathering at another relative’s home at the time of the crash.

She says it’s possible the woman fell asleep at the wheel.

Police say the crash is still under investigation.