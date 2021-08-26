‘Reflejo Court’ celebrates first year with community symposium, graduation

SAN ANTONIO – For the past year, the Bexar County specialty court known as “Reflejo Court” has been working to decrease the number of domestic violence cases in Bexar County.

The court directly works with first-time offenders of domestic violence with a history of substance abuse in order to keep the offender out of the judicial system.

Judge Rosie Speedlin-Gonzalez presides over the court, which consists of a 12-month program consisting of four phases.

“It’s trauma-informed mental health, substance abuse treatment, increased accountability and more reporting,” Gonzalez said.

Currently, there are close to 25 participants in the program and four will successfully graduate on Friday.

It’s a ceremony that will include a first-of-its-kind symposium that the community is invited to.

“We wanted the community to see the type of work we are doing with Reflejo Court and to address trauma within our population,” Gonzalez said.

The symposium on Friday will begin at 8 a.m. and includes several educational talks, and a keynote speaker. The event will conclude with the graduation ceremony.

Due to the pandemic, only limited seating is available but the entire symposium will be live-streamed.

Below is the schedule of events and the live stream information.

