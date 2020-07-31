Latest specialty court opens with ‘special’ name

SAN ANTONIO – Following suit to most court proceedings during the pandemic, Bexar County’s latest specialty court began remotely Friday.

The court was dubbed “Reflejo Court” by presiding County Court 13 Judge Rosie Speedlin-Gonzalez.

She explained that the word “reflejo” is Spanish for “reflection.” The name, she said, fits the court’s objectives.

”We thought it played into encouraging participants to reflect on their actions and their behavior,” Speedlin-Gonzalez said.

She said that the participants fit the criteria of first-time domestic violence misdemeanor case offenders with a history of substance abuse. Many of the cases, she said, are the result of pandemic-dictated lifestyles.

Lifestyles such as, “Having to live in close quarters, not being able to leave their house and having to deal with the same familial issues day in and day out,” the judge explained.

The court is funded through a $100,000 contribution from Bexar County and a $68,800 grant from the Alamo Area Council of Governments.

