Man shot in chest, hit by pickup truck on East Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s was taken to an area hospital after being shot in the chest and run over by a pickup truck late Sunday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred just after 11 p.m. on South Pine Street on the city’s East Side.

According to police, the man was shot at different location and was running on South Pine Street when he collapsed in the street. That’s when, police say, a pickup truck passing by hit the man. The truck’s driver did stop to render aid and told officers they could not see the man.

SAPD said they do not have any information on a shooter at this time. A motive is also not currently known.

The injured man was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition. His name has not been released.