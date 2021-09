Flames shoot from the roof of a home shortly after a lightning strike in the 8400 block of Timber Crest.

SAN ANTONIO – Lightning was blamed for a fire that caused an estimated $150,000 in damage to a home Monday on the city’s Northwest Side.

San Antonio fire officials said about 15 units responded to the fire around 5:05 p.m. in the 8400 block of Timber Crest.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

It took firefighters about 20 minutes to put out the fire.

A roof of a home was damaged by a lightning strike in the 8400 block of Timber Crest. (KSAT)

