These schools, places, memorials in San Antonio honor the victims of 9/11

(top left to clockwise): 9/11 Memorial near JBSA-Lackland, the late Army Lt. Col. Karen J. Wagner, a 9/11 ceremony at San Antonio College in 2016, and the 9/11 Stair Climb in 2020. Images: Google Maps, U.S. Army, KSAT

SAN ANTONIO – Since Sept. 11, 2001, many people across the United States vowed to “never forget” the victims of the attacks, the terror of that day, and the lives that were forever changed.

In Military City U.S.A., San Antonians heeded the call to honor those who died on 9/11 along with the military members who paid the ultimate sacrifice during the two-decades-long war.

Judson Independent School District kept Army Lt. Col. Karen Wagner’s legacy alive when it named its second high school after her.

She graduated from Judson High School in 1979, advanced in the military, and had just been promoted to lieutenant colonel the summer before the attacks. She was at the Pentagon, working in her cubicle, on Sept. 11, 2001, when American Airlines flight 77 barreled into the building.

Other gardens, churches, parks and suburbs in the San Antonio area have set up a tribute to the victims of 9/11. Here is a list of some of those memorials. If you know of other places that honor those lives lost, let us know in the comment section below.

Ad

9/11 Memorial near JBSA-Lackland: San Antonio’s 9/11 Memorial near Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland was built two years after the attacks, according to the San Antonio Report. It spans 10,000 feet and includes a Wall of Freedom, steel pillar and two sloping walls. The online newspaper reported that it was paid for by private donations and members of the New Life Congregation, which is nearby. The memorial is located just east of the Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center.

San Antonio 110 9/11 Memorial Climb: This year, the climb will be held at Heroes Stadium to honor the 343 New York Fire Department firefighters killed on Sept. 11 in New York City. “That is why we climb, in honor of their sacrifice. In addition we also incorporate tribute to other tragic first responder casualties of 9/11 including the 70 Law Enforcement Officers and 9 EMS personnel who perished at ground zero as well. We highly encourage all types of tributes at our event and for everyone to pay tribute as they feel moved and best fit to,” the San Antonio 110 website states. The climb was previously held at the Tower of the Americas.

Ad

San Antonio College: The college just north of downtown has a 9/11 memorial marker in its mall that honors the first responders who perished during the attacks. The college will honor those fallen during a ceremony on Thursday, organized by the school’s protective services department.

St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church: The church in the area of Alamo Heights has a base on a flag pole that honors those who died in the terrorist attacks. “Let us pray for all those who died on September 11, 2001. Let us also pray for those who have been called to the service of their country. God bless and protect America,” the base states.

Texas A&M University-San Antonio: The university located on the South Side honors the victims of the attacks, military members and veterans with its Survivor Tree, which was planted in 2016. This year, the university will have a wreath-laying ceremony on Friday and the Travis Manion Foundation’s 9/11 Heroes Run on Saturday. The run honors the first responders who died on Sept. 11 and the veterans who have served since.

Ad

Trinity University: The university has a September 11th Memorial Garden available for campus visitors on the southeast corner of the Margarite B. Parker Chapel, according to Trinity. The university said it’s a “quiet place” to reflect.

Universal City’s Heroes Walk: The Heroes Walk memorial at Red Horse Park honors passengers aboard the planes that were hijacked on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, other victims of the attacks and military members. The memorial was placed, “To remember the tragedy of 9/11, honor the lives lost, and support all those who fight for freedom,” a small monument states.

Wagner High School: The campus in the Judson Independent School District is named after Army Lt. Col. Karen J. Wagner, who died during the attack on the Pentagon. Before a successful career in the Army, she was a student-athlete at Judson High School. She also attended the University of Nevada–Las Vegas and the San Antonio campus of Webster University, where she obtained her master’s in health services administration, according to Joint Base San Antonio. The San Antonio Express-News reported that Judson ISD’s school board voted to name its newest high school in her honor in 2004.

Ad

Read also: