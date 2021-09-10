New Braunfels woman searching for answers after dog found dead, pulled from Canyon Lake

NEW BRAUNFELS – A New Braunfels woman claims her dog was tied to a pole with a cement block and left to drown. Now, Comal County sheriff’s deputies are searching for the suspect.

Sunni Stalbird, the owner of Shylo, believes someone let her three dogs out of her backyard on Monday. She found two of the dogs at boat ramp 7 on Canyon Lake, where she often takes them to play. But, Shylo was still missing.

That is until Tuesday when he was found by kayakers at the lake, who notified Stalbird.

Stalbird said when she got to the lake, she thought Shylo had drowned; however, when she went to pull him out of the water, she realized her dog’s leg was tied up to a pole to weigh him down.

“No one wants to see their beloved family member floating and hogtied in the water like that,” said Stalbird. “It was horrific to know my dog was underwater, drowned while I’m out here waiting for him to find me.”

She believes Shylo was targeted because she runs a social media page called, “I see dogs that deserve better.”

Stalbird takes anonymous tips for animals that are being neglected. She then goes to the reported person’s home to see if she can help. She thinks someone she’s encountered before is trying to send her a message.

“I’m still going to come to this spot because this is where he left us from and I’m never going to let anyone take that away from us because this is our spot,” said Stalbird.

She said she believes that whoever did this picked this cove to drown Shylo because they must have known this is her spot for her dogs.

Stalbird has filed a report with the Comal County Sheriff’s Office and is currently raising money for a reward for anyone with information.

“Right now we do not have any suspects or witnesses. Detectives are conducting a thorough investigation and are asking anyone with information on this to call the sheriff’s office or Comal County Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

