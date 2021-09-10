Pieper High School students, Bulverde firefighters remember 9/11 with stair climb

SAN ANTONIO – It’s been 7,304 days since the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, an attack that took America by surprise. On Friday, memorials and commemorations for the 20th anniversary began to take place in honor of the men and women who lost their lives that day.

For many, 9/11 is a day that is nearly impossible to forget. Oftentimes, the conversation is, “where were you when the attack happened?” and, “what were you doing when both planes struck the twin towers?”

As time went on, new generations of Americans have only learned of the tragic events through documentaries and or textbooks, a reason why Bulverde Fire Department Chief Jerry Bialick says the symbolic stair climb on Friday is important.

“It’s really important that we keep this alive and remember what happened on that day, to bring it to these young kids, these high school students, and even my firefighters who were probably very young or if even alive when the event happened,” Bialick said.

Step after step and breath after breath, Bulverde firefighters along with Pieper High School students and community members honored the lives of emergency workers and first responders who lost their lives by climbing up and down 110 stairs, the exact number traveled on 9/11.

Bulverde resident Rosie Jarvis said it is hard to believe it’s been 20 years, adding the climb was definitely harder than she expected. She said she has a greater appreciation for firefighters.

“Every 9/11, I have those memories of how grateful I am for the freedoms that we enjoy, but also for the sacrifices that were made to preserve lives and protect our country,” Jarvis said.

Over 2,000 victims lost their lives in the attacks and 343 were firefighters. Bulverde firefighters say they understand the sacrifice and the new generation of high school students at Pieper High say it’s important to never forget.