Man in critical condition following two-vehicle crash on North Side, SAPD says

No other injuries were reported

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Ken Huizar, Photojournalist

A man is hospitalized and in critical condition after his pickup truck hit a utility pole following a two-vehicle crash, according to San Antonio police.
SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition after he was ejected from his pickup truck during a crash on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around noon at Main Avenue and Elmira Street.

Police said the pickup truck driver had a green light at the intersection when another driver ran a red light and crashed into him.

The truck didn’t have seatbelts, and the impact caused the driver to be thrown about 20-30 feet away from his vehicle, according to officials. His truck then crashed into a nearby utility pole.

The driver of the truck was taken by EMS to the Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition, according to SAPD.

No other injuries were reported and the investigation continues.

