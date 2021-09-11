Man hit, killed by vehicle while standing near semi-truck on shoulder of I-35, police say

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

NEW BRAUNFELS – A 54-year-old man is dead after New Braunfels police said he was struck by another vehicle while standing on the shoulder of I-35 near his semi-truck. Authorities are still searching for the driver responsible.

The incident happened around 8:30 a.m., Saturday, in the 1000 block of I-35 North at Highway 46.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was pulled over onto the shoulder of the highway, standing near the back left corner of the trailer, when he was struck by a vehicle heading northbound, police said.

That vehicle, which was a four-door Dodge Neon, tried to swerve away from the trailer on the shoulder when it struck the man and the back of the semi-truck with its back-right passenger side.

The semi-truck driver, from Dale, Texas, died in the crash, according to officials.

The driver of the other vehicle didn’t stop to help the man and fled the scene. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the other driver.

The driver’s vehicle will have significant damage to its right-back passenger side as well.

Anyone with more information on the incident or the driver’s whereabouts are urged to call 911 or the New Braunfels Police Department at 830-221-4100.

