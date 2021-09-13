San Antonio fugitive on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender list captured

Henry Anthony Taylor 52, of San Antonio, was on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list before he was arrested in South Bend, Indiana.

AUSTIN, Texas – A San Antonio man who was on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list has been arrested.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 52-year-old Henry Anthony Taylor was arrested Wednesday in South Bend, Indiana.

Taylor was added to the Most Wanted list in April but authorities have been looking for him since 2020 when he failed to register as a sex offender.

Taylor was convicted In 1993 of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl in Indiana and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

In 2010, Taylor was sentenced in Bexar County to four years probation for failure to register as a sex offender.

While on probation, he was convicted in Bexar County of sexually assaulting a 54-year-old woman and was given two 8-year prison sentences to run concurrently.

Taylor was released from prison in September 2019 and seven months later the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for failure to register as a sex offender.

